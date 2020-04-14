Ukraine forest fires dangerously close to Chernobyl nuclear plant | DW News

Forest fires burning in northern Ukraine are now just a few kilometers from the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear plant. Emergency services insist the fires are under control, but environmental groups claim radiation levels are rising. The area has been empty since the nuclear disaster in 1986.

