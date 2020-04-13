-
Ukraine: Forest fires spread near Chernobyl’s former nuclear power plant
Forest fires continued spreading in the exclusion zone near Chernobyl’s former nuclear power station, footage filmed on Sunday shows, despite the ongoing efforts to extinguish the flames.
According to the Member of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management Yaroslav Yemelianenko, the bushfires have reached the town of Pripyat, adding that the flames were now two kilometres (1.2 miles) away from nuclear power station and its destroyed fourth reactor.
According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Situations Service (SES), over 300 firefighters backed by 83 units equipment, including two planes and three helicopters, are involved in the firefighting operation, which started on April 5.
