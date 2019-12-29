Ukraine government and separatists begin prisoners swap

Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists in the country’s east have begun swapping prisoners.

It is the second major release since Kyiv and Moscow agreed to exchange detainees in September.

The agreement follows talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia earlier this month.

Both sides agreed to work towards de-escalating the conflict in Donetsk that broke out in 2014.

