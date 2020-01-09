Ukraine jet that crashed may have been shot down: Officials

Ukraine’s top security official on Thursday said its passenger airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board, may have been downed by a Russian-made missile.

The plane, carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed on Wednesday amid a spiralling escalation between Tehran and Washington.

A team of 45 Ukrainian experts has arrived in the Iranian capital to examine why the Ukrainian International Airlines plane plunged from the sky minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told journalists.

Meanwhile, US officials have claimed that the plane was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian air defences, as US President Donald Trump said he had a terrible feeling about the disaster while offering no evidence.

