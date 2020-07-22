-
Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff
Ukrainian police secured the release of all 13 hostages seized on a bus in western Ukraine on Tuesday and detained the hostage-taker.
In a bizarre twist, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to endorse an animal rights documentary to end the standoff.
Al Jazeera’s Emily Siu reports.
