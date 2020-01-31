Ukraine: Pompeo visits Kiev, pledges US support amid ongoing conflict in country’s eastern regions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Kiev on Friday for security talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Pompeo reassured the president of Washington’s support for Ukraine’s security and sovereignty amid ongoing hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

The US diplomat also laid flowers at a memorial wall in honour of those who have died during the long-lasting conflict in Donbass.

Ukraine is first of four former Soviet countries that the US secretary is due to visit, with trips to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to follow.

