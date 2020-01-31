-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Ukraine: Pompeo visits Kiev, pledges US support amid ongoing conflict in country’s eastern regions
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Kiev on Friday for security talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Pompeo reassured the president of Washington’s support for Ukraine’s security and sovereignty amid ongoing hostilities in eastern Ukraine.
The US diplomat also laid flowers at a memorial wall in honour of those who have died during the long-lasting conflict in Donbass.
Ukraine is first of four former Soviet countries that the US secretary is due to visit, with trips to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to follow.
Video ID: 20200131-056
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200131-056
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly