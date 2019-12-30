Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have exchanged 200 prisoners stemming from the conflict which started in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in France earlier this month to try to ease tensions between the two countries and agreed to a ceasefire in the Donbass region.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

