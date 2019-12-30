-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have exchanged 200 prisoners stemming from the conflict which started in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in France earlier this month to try to ease tensions between the two countries and agreed to a ceasefire in the Donbass region.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Ukraine #UkraineCrisis #UkrainePrisonerSwap