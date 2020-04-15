-
Ukraine: ‘Situation remains under control’ – emergency service head on Chernobyl fire
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) on Wednesday published footage showing the aftermath of forest fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.
The agency announced on Tuesday that the fire in the exclusion zone had been contained. More than 300 firefighters have battled the flames during the past 10 days, using planes and helicopters to put out the blaze.
According to SES head Nikolai Chechetkin, at the moment there is no open fire, but some smouldering flames remain.
“Slowly we are moving to the areas with radiation where it’s possible. Situation remains under control. We are working and will continue working until complete liquidation of fires,” said Chechetkin.
