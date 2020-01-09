Ukraine: Tributes pour in for crew of crashed Boeing 737

Dozens of people came to the Boryspil International Airport in Kiev region on Wednesday to honour the memory of a cabin crew who died in a plane crash in Tehran earlier the same day.

Footage shows people, including friends, relatives and colleagues leaving floral tributes and putting candles next to the photographs of the deceased.

“It is sad, they were young people. That’s why it’s hard, I felt that I should come. I didn’t want just to watch it in news, but come and leave floral tributes,” said Vadim, one of the mourners.

The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 with 176 people on board crashed shortly after take-off near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday morning.

