-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Ukraine: Tributes pour in for crew of crashed Boeing 737
Dozens of people came to the Boryspil International Airport in Kiev region on Wednesday to honour the memory of a cabin crew who died in a plane crash in Tehran earlier the same day.
Footage shows people, including friends, relatives and colleagues leaving floral tributes and putting candles next to the photographs of the deceased.
“It is sad, they were young people. That’s why it’s hard, I felt that I should come. I didn’t want just to watch it in news, but come and leave floral tributes,” said Vadim, one of the mourners.
The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 with 176 people on board crashed shortly after take-off near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday morning.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200108 062
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly