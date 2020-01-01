Share
0 0 0 0

UK’s Boris Johnson says Britain must ‘bid farewell to division’ in New Year’s message

about 1 hour ago

Johnson promised ‘no more elections, no more referendums’ in 2020.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/01/uk-s-boris-johnson-says-britain-must-bid-farewell-to-division-in-new-year-s-message

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment