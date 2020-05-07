UK’s Boris Johnson suggests easing of coronavirus lockdown measures next week

United Kingdom’s government is set to review its lockdown measures as Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson is expected to announce possible changes on outdoor activities and how businesses can prepare to bring employees back. Britain’s Covid-19 death toll has become the second worst in the world.

