UK’s high-speed rail project back on track

Europe’s largest infrastructure project is back on track, after the UK Cabinet gave the green light to plans for a high-speed rail network. But HS2 is controversial, having already doubled its original budget, and sparking concerns among environmental activists. Also in the show – the latest tough talk on financial equivalence post-Brexit, and how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting French businesses in China.

