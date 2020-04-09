Share
0 0 0 0

UK’s Johnson moved out of intensive care, ‘in extremely good spirits’

38 mins ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from the Covid-19 disease, a spokesman said on Thursday, as the death toll recorded at British hospitals neared 8,000.

