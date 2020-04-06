UK’s Queen Elizabeth praises key workers in coronavirus address

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has paid tribute to the country’s health service workers in a rare televised address as the country remains in lockdown for the second week in a bid to bring down the number of coronavirus cases.

She warned that there may be “more to endure” as the death toll from the coronavirus rose by 621 in a day, with even higher figures expected next week.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London.

