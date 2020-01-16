UN: 45 million face ‘severe’ food shortages in southern Africa

The United Nations has raised the alarm over an unprecedented food crisis in southern Africa.

About 45 million people are facing severe shortages, according to the UN’s World Food Programme.

Years of drought, widespread flooding and economic turmoil are being blamed for the emergency.

The 16 countries in the region have had a normal crop season only once in the past five years.

Zimbabwe is the worst hit, with 7.7 million people – half the population – suffering from a severe food shortage.

And a fifth of the population in Zambia, a regional bread basket, is struggling to feed itself.

Gerald Bourke, the spokesperson for the World Food Programme for southern Africa, talks to Al Jazeera.

