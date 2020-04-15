UN-backed government seizes Libya’s West Coast

Libya’s UN-recognised government says it now controls the country’s west coast.

Its forces have taken a number of towns and cities from renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar and have now set their sights on a key airfield.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from one of the seized towns, Sabratha.

