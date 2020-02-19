Share
UN-backed govt in Libya suspends talks after Haftar forces attack Tripoli port

3 hours ago

Libya’s internationally recognised government on Tuesday halted talks hosted by the United Nations to halt war over the capital after eastern forces shelled Tripoli’s port, almost hitting a highly explosive gas tanker and disrupting fuel supplies.

