Un-BEE-lievably brave Indian girl gets covered with 100,000 bees to highlight their importance

A 12-year-old Indian girl allowed herself to be covered with an estimated 100,000 bees on Tuesday, August 18, outside Palani, in Tamil Nadu, in order to raise awareness of the importance of the insects to human life.

The young girl’s father Ishaq owns an apiary near Palani, where he produces honey commercially and where Reema could be seen covered with the insects.

“We have around 20 million bees on our farm. With five different species of bees, by which I have currently three species of bees on my farm. We have Italian bees, Indian bees, and mosquito bees,” explained Ishaq.

Reema explained that “Man needs the help of bees,” and implored people to “grow trees and save bees.”

“Bees are my pet, bees are my life. My ambition is to do this,” she added.

In addition to producing honey, bees are crucial pollinators, with some estimates indicating that up to one third of humanity’s food supply is reliant on pollination by animals and insects, with bees being the largest contributor.

Bee populations have been declining worldwide, along with those of other pollinating insects, with pesticide use, monoculture crop production, the destruction of natural habitats, as well as global warming, all thought to be contributing to the issue.

