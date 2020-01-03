UN: Calls for de-escalation after assassination of Iranian general

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The UN Secretary General is “deeply concerned” with the recent escalation in the Gulf according to a statement from his deputy spokesperson in New York on Friday after Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike in Iraq.

He urges leaders to “exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf,” as Iran threatened revenge and retaliation throughout the day.

Both ambassadors of China and France called for a de-escalation in the region, as China also stated that “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq should be fully respected.”

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi).

