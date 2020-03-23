Share
UN chief calls for global ceasefire to help fight COVID-19

about 1 hour ago

The head of the United Nations is calling for a global ceasefire to allow the world to focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s James Bays has more from UN headquarters in New York.

