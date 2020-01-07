UN chief Guterres calls for ‘maximum restraint’, hinting at US-Iran escalation

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern Monday over rising global discord and called for “maximum restraint” amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran after the United States killed an Iranian military commander.

