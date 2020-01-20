-
UN: Chlorine was placed in Douma by militants for provocative purposes –Russia”s OPCW rep. Shulgin
Mandatory Credit: UNIFEED-UNTV
According to the Russian military experts, chlorine gas used in an alleged chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma had been placed in the premises by militants, not by the Syrian government, for provocative purposes, said Alexander Shulgin, Permanent Representative of Russia to the OPCW, speaking at the UN Security Council meeting in New York City on Monday.
The UN Security Council met to discuss the report prepared by Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into the alleged chemical attack on Douma in April 2018.
The meeting was called by the Russian Permanent Representative.
Mandatory Credit: UNIFEED-UNTV
Video ID: 20200120-053
