UN: “Criminal” US killed Soleimani “the way gangs do it” – Jaafari

Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari spoke at a press conference at the United Nations in New York City on Friday, following talks requested by France and the UK to discuss the situation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

”The Syrian Government is determined not to give up its right and duty as a sovereign state to eliminate the last strongholds of terrorism. And everyone knows that those who control this area are the terrorists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or Jabhat al-Nusra, which is designated as a terrorist entity by the Security Council,” stated Jaafari.

“So, here we are not reinventing the wheel, we are talking about something concrete, something that the Security Council is aware of,” he added.

The Syrian Ambassador to the UN continued, “the most heinous hypocrisy is that the Security Council today discusses the humanitarian situation in Syria at the request of the governments occupying part of Syrian territory, namely speaking USA, Britain, and France, and Turkey.”

Jaafari accused those countries of “attempting to defend a terrorist organisation in Idlib, and moreover seizing Syrian oil like gangs and pirates and benefiting from its revenues with the separatist Kurdish groups in Syria.”

Discussing the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Jaafari said ”at a moment where everybody is seeking to ease tensions in the area, not to increase tensions in the area, it is a pity to see the great power of the United States used to kill somebody the way gangs do it,” adding that ”this is why the Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the US criminal aggression which led to the martyrdom of Major General Soleimani and al-Mahandis .”

