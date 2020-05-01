UN criticises ‘lack of leadership’ +++ Armed protesters enter Michigan state Capitol | Corona Update

UN chief Antonio Guterres is criticising the lack of international cooperation in the Coronavirus crisis. He said there was a ‘lack of leadership’ and that the international community was not united but divided. Guterres aslo says a UN appeal for 2 billion dollars for the most vulnerable, including refugees and internally displaced people, has only been half funded. He says he is especially concerned about the situation in Africa. In Kenya, the government has banned entry to two refugee camps housing 400-thousand people.

In the US state of Michigan, hundreds of demonstrators crowded inside the capitol building on Thursday to protest the governor’s coronavirus lockdown order. Some demonstrators carried rifles and attempted to enter the legislative chamber, but were held back by police. Meanwhile more than two dozen states are moving ahead with plans to relax coronavirus restrictions and re-open their economies. Federal social-distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the virus expire at midnight local time on Thursday, and are not being extended. Speaking at the White House, President Trump again spoke of the need to re-start the economy, despite warnings from infectious disease experts of a possible resurgence of the outbreak.

Other developments in the global coronavirus pandemic:

– US intelligence agencies say they agree with the scientific consensus that it’s UNLIKELY the coronavirus was bioengineered. The statement comes as President Trump again touts the theory that the virus leaked from a lab in China.

– The World Health Organisation has warned that the outbreak is still picking up speed across Africa despite efforts to contain it.

– Malaysia will allow the majority of businesses to re-open next week, as the pace of new cases has slowed in recent days.

– A million people are now known to have recovered from coronavirus infections worldwide – though it’s unclear how many of them have permanent health damage due to the virus.

