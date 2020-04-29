-
UN envoy: Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi failed as humanitarian
The UN’s outgoing human rights envoy for Myanmar says the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has failed to live up to her reputation as a humanitarian.
Her time in the role has been especially dominated by Myanmar’s crackdown in Rakhine State in 2017.
About 750,000 people, mostly Rohingya muslims, fled across the border to Bangaldesh.
Now Yanghee Lee has told Al Jazeera that she believes Myanmar’s army carried out ethnic cleansing.
Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports.
