UN envoy says Israel must ‘abandon threats of annexation’

3 hours ago

UN Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov has urged Israel to drop plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, saying it could be a breach of international law.
Mladenov called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to end security cooperation with Israel a “desperate cry for help”.
He urged Palestinians to come back to the negotiating table with the so-called Middle East Quartet.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN, New York, US.

