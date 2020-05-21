UN envoy says Israel must ‘abandon threats of annexation’

UN Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov has urged Israel to drop plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, saying it could be a breach of international law.

Mladenov called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to end security cooperation with Israel a “desperate cry for help”.

He urged Palestinians to come back to the negotiating table with the so-called Middle East Quartet.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN, New York, US.

