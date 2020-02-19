UN envoy warns military escalation puts Yemen peace moves at risk

The United Nations envoy for Yemen is warning of a marked increase in violence in the country after reports of hundreds of civilian casualties as a result of fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.

Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council that normally quiet frontlines in several areas are now being attacked and women and children are suffering the most.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from the United Nations in New York.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AljazeeraEnglsih #Yemen #UN