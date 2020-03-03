-
UN: “Final defeat” of coronavirus “not far” – Chinese ambassador
Zhang Jun, the permanent representative of China to the United Nations, took stock of the situation in China amid the coronavirus outbreak, during a press conference at the UN headquarters located in New York City, on Monday.
“We definitely believe that with the coming of spring, we are not far from the coming of the victory, of the final defeat of COVID-19,” said Zhang Jun.
“China’s fight against the coronavirus is indeed making huge progress and the situation is really becoming stable, and the situation is developing towards the right direction, and the situation is really getting better and better.”
The ambassador admitted that the coronavirus had an “active impact on the Chinese economy,” before adding that the country will face the future with “confidence.”
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 89,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,00 people have died.
