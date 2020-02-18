-
UN: Griffiths warns surge in violence risks Yemen peace efforts
Mandatory Credit: UNTV
United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths warned against the recent escalation in violence in Yemen saying “we are witnessing in Yemen what we have long feared” during a UN Security Council meeting in New York City on Tuesday.
“We have all been acutely aware that renewed violence could reverse the gains made, render peace more difficult and inflict even more severe humanitarian consequences on the population,” Griffiths said.
Griffiths added, “Hesitance on the political track allows the war drums to beat louder and allows provocations to spiral and to multiply. The hard work that the parties have is at grave risk of being undone. The parties must display the courage, that I know they have, to set aside short-term military goals and make a sustained, tangible and irreversible commitment to the political process.”
Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission for the Republic of Yemen to the United Nations Abdullah Ali Fadhel Al-Saadi said “The dangerous escalation by Houthi militias in Al-Jawf, Marib, and Nihm and their targeting of civilian populated cities, displacement camps, hospitals, and mosques which has claimed the lives of many civilians, including women and children, is a dangerous escalation which reaffirms these militias’ intentions to terminate peace efforts and to prolong the war.”
Griffiths made the remarks after clashes renewed between Houthi forces and the Saudi-led coalition along several fronts, following months of relative calm.
