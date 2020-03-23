UN: Guterres calls for “global ceasefire” to help fight pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged warring groups to put down their arms and instead come together to help fight COVID-19, during a virtual press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

“The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war. That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives. To warring parties, I say: Pull back from hostilities,” said the secretary in an impassioned call to action.

“It’s a moment in which the UN must be able to address the peoples of the world and appeal for a massive mobilisation and for a massive pressure on governments to make sure that we are able to respond to this crisis, not to mitigate it but to suppress it, to suppress the disease and to address the dramatic economic and social impacts of the disease,” he added.

The secretary said he will be communicating with world leaders and mobilizing peace envoys to warring countries in the coming weeks.

Video ID: 20200323-054

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-054

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly