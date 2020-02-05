-
UN: Guterres laments Libya agreement violations as ‘escalation is back’
Mandatory Credit: UNTV
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was deeply frustrated with the latest developments in Libya speaking at a news conference in New York City on Tuesday.
“Escalation is back, arms are flowing, and offensives are increasing. All situations are different but there is a feeling of growing instability and hair-trigger tensions, which makes everything far more unpredictable and uncontrollable, with a heightened risk of miscalculation,” said Guterres.
“We had a number of countries coming together in Berlin where they committed not to interfere in the Libyan process and they committed not to send weapons or to participate on any way in the fighting. Now, the truth is that the Security Council [arms] embargo remains violated,” he added.
Video ID: 20200204-068
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200204-068
Contact: [email protected]
