UN: Guterres urges progress on Libya after closed-door UNSC meeting
Mandatory Credit: UNIFEED-UNTV
UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres urged the involved parties to move to a ceasefire and then to a political process to resolve the Libyan crisis, speaking at the UN headquarters in New York City on Tuesday.
Guterres made his statement after a closed-door meeting he had with 15 UN Security Council members, where the current situation in Libya had been discussed.
“There’s still a long way to go. We have a truce. The truce is having some violations but not widespread violations. They are localised until now. We need to move to a ceasefire and from the ceasefire we need to move to a real political process,” stressed the UN chief.
Guterres also praised the recent Berlin conference on Libya, saying: “there is a reason to hope that conditions for a stronger consensus in the Security Council about Libya to be created.”
Mandatory Credit: UNIFEED-UNTV
Video ID: 20200122-005
