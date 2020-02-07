-
UN: Islamic State “remains at the centre” of transnational terrorism threat – UN Rep
Mandatory Credit: UN TV
The Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) “remains at the centre of the transnational terrorism threat,” according to Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, who made the remarks while speaking at the United Nations Security Council in New York City on Friday.
Voronkov explained that the group remained the top threat despite the death of their leader Abu Bakr al- Baghdadi in October. He also went on to say that “children, including those with links to United Nations-listed terrorist groups, should be treated primarily as victims, and any prosecution should be conducted in accordance with internationally recognized standards.”
Executive Director Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate Michele Coninsx echoed Voronkov’s remarks, saying that children, “regardless of their affiliation, are primarily victims and must be dealt with as such. Being the most vulnerable, they have experienced tremendous trauma and suffering under ISIL. The internment of a generation of children is neither acceptable nor sustainable.”
“Through repatriation and rehabilitation efforts, the international community must work together to prevent recurring cycles of violence and further victimization and offer these children life of dignity and safety,” she added.
The remarks came as the tenth report of the Secretary General on the threat posed by IS was presented to the Security Council.
