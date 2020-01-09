UN: Israel’s UN rep. calls on UNSC speakers to “condemn the aggression of Iran”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon said he expected all speakers at Thursday’s UNSC debate to “condemn the aggression of Iran.” He made the comments at a press stakeout in New York City ahead of an open debate at the UNSC under the agenda item ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security.’

“We all know that the one member state that promotes and acts against peace and security, not only in the Middle East but all around the world and that member state is Iran,” said Danon.

“We expect all the speakers today, the ministers that came especially for this event, to condemn the aggression of Iran. We all know what they are doing with their proxies, promoting violence and hatred, not only in the Middle East but in the entire world,” he added.

Danon also issued a note of warning to Iran, saying that Israel was prepared to protect its civilians in case of attack. “We advise not to test our resilience, we will protect our citizens and we have the capabilities to protect our people,” he said.

However, he said in relation to the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani: “we are not involved, we don’t want to see any escalations.”

Iran responded to Soleimani’s death by launching rockets at US forces deployed at bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

The UNSC on Thursday is expected to discuss the importance of upholding the UN Charter for the maintenance of international peace and security as well as the role of safeguarding and enhancing respect for the Charter.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was initially expected to address the Council on the US strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad, but was denied a visa to travel to New York City. The UNSC debate was planned before the recent spike in tensions between the US and Iran.

