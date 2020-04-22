UN: Latin America, Caribbean face worst-ever recession

A regional United Nations body is forecasting the worst-ever economic contraction for Latin America and the Caribbean, following oil prices moving into negative territory as demand drops due to global coronavirus restrictions.

Many Latin American countries which produce oil will be hit badly and the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean predicts a 5.3 percent drop in economic activity.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #LatinAmericaRecession #AljazeeraEnglish