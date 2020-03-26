UN launches virus aid plan, says ‘all of humanity’ at risk

The United Nations is appealing for $2bn to support humanitarian efforts worldwide to fight the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with our Diplomatic Editor, James Bays, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says it is in everyone’s interest to help the world’s poorest nations, especially in areas of conflict.

