Share
0 0 0 0

UN launches virus aid plan, says ‘all of humanity’ at risk

about 1 hour ago

The United Nations is appealing for $2bn to support humanitarian efforts worldwide to fight the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with our Diplomatic Editor, James Bays, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says it is in everyone’s interest to help the world’s poorest nations, especially in areas of conflict.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #AntonioGuterres #UnitedNations

Leave a Comment