UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank
Palestinians have welcomed a United Nations report listing companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The UN and most of the international community recognise these settlements as illegal.
The UN says it has identified more than 100 firms including the US-based home-rental company Airbnb.
Israel has described the publication as “shameful”.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.
