UN lists more than 100 firms linked to Israeli settlements in West Bank

The United Nations has released a list of 112 companies that has business ties to Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Israel settlements there are considered illegal under international law. The Palestinians have cheered this report as a “victory’ and threatened legal action, Israel dismissed it as shameful.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en