UN meets deposed Malian leaders

The United Nations mission in Mali has met with the detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, ousted in a coup on Tuesday. FRANCE 24 correspondent Mohamed Salaha in Bamako says the UN confirmed the men had not been mistreated and were being kept in acceptable conditions.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en