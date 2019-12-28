Share
UN: More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria violence

3 hours ago

The United Nations is warning of devastating consequences for civilians in Idlib, Syria’s last rebel-held province.
Nearly 250,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled the area after two weeks of heavy bombardment by Russian and Syrian government forces.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

