-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UN: North Korea’s missile tests undermine regional security – Germany’s UN envoy
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: UN TV
Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom were “deeply concerned” about North Korea’s recent ballistic missile test launches, said Germany’s UN envoy, Christoph Heusgen. The statement was made in the UN headquarters in New York City on Thursday.
“We continue to urge the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to engage in good faith and meaningful negotiations with the United States, aimed at denuclearisation, to take concrete steps to abandoning all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and to refrain from further provocations,” added Heusgen.
He stressed that such actions “undermine regional security and stability as well as international peace and security. And they are in clear violation of unanimously adapted Security Council resolutions.”
North Korea launched two projectiles, believed to be ballistic missiles on March 1, marking its first missile test in 2020.
Mandatory credit: UN TV
Video ID: 20200305-070
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200305-070
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly