UN: North Korea’s missile tests undermine regional security – Germany’s UN envoy

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: UN TV

Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom were “deeply concerned” about North Korea’s recent ballistic missile test launches, said Germany’s UN envoy, Christoph Heusgen. The statement was made in the UN headquarters in New York City on Thursday.

“We continue to urge the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to engage in good faith and meaningful negotiations with the United States, aimed at denuclearisation, to take concrete steps to abandoning all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and to refrain from further provocations,” added Heusgen.

He stressed that such actions “undermine regional security and stability as well as international peace and security. And they are in clear violation of unanimously adapted Security Council resolutions.”

North Korea launched two projectiles, believed to be ballistic missiles on March 1, marking its first missile test in 2020.

Mandatory credit: UN TV

Video ID: 20200305-070

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200305-070

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly