UN official blames Lebanese politicians for ‘chaos’

A senior United Nations official in Lebanon has blamed the ruling elite for failing to tackle an economic collapse that has reignited protests in the capital

Demonstrators have regrouped in Beirut for a second night.

They have been targeting Lebanon’s financial institutions as part of a symbolic attack on the ruling elite’s economic plans.

Anger also remains at corruption and falling living standards.

The UN official also denounced protesters for their acts of vandalism

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lebanon #UN