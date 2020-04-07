Share
0 0 0 0

UN: Pandemic disrupts women’s access to reproductive services

58 mins ago

The UN says the pandemic has disrupted access to life-saving reproductive and sexual health services for women worldwide.
And pregnant women are worried about the effects of the outbreak.
Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Women

Leave a Comment