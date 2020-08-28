-
Could the coronavirus lockdown be a roadmap to a greener future? | COVID-19 Special - 3 hours ago
-
Will Shinzo Abe’s resignation weaken Japan’s position in the Indo-Pacific | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: Best Russian aerobatics teams take to the skies over Kubinka - 6 hours ago
-
Germany: EU foreign ministers arrive for 2nd day of Gymnich meeting - 6 hours ago
-
USA: “He believed in the power of the people” – Loved ones honour Kenosha shooting victim - 7 hours ago
-
Hurricane Laura causes widespread destruction in Louisiana and Texas | DW News - 7 hours ago
-
Putin: Russian forces ready to enter Belarus to end protests - 7 hours ago
-
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission - 7 hours ago
-
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns because of ill-health - 7 hours ago
-
Abe’s successor will have to manage ‘intractable’ issues - 7 hours ago
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission
Lebanon is rejecting an attempt by Israel to reform the UN peacekeeping mission that protects their shared border.
The UN Security Council is voting on Friday to renew the agreement.
Israel and the US want to push through some changes.
But critics say they are only designed to pressure the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah.
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lebanon #UN