UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission

Lebanon is rejecting an attempt by Israel to reform the UN peacekeeping mission that protects their shared border.

The UN Security Council is voting on Friday to renew the agreement.

Israel and the US want to push through some changes.

But critics say they are only designed to pressure the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports.

