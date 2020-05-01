UN-recognised Libya gov’t advances against Haftar’s forces

The forces of Libya’s United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli have made significant gains, in their fight against renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

It conducted air raids after rejecting calls for a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.

It has been more than a year since Haftar launched his campaign to take control of the capital.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding has the latest.

