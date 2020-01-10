UN Report: DR Congo Violence May Amount To Human Rights Violations | Eye On Africa

On tonight’s show we talk to the spokesperson for the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights; it comes as after a report says that inter-ethnic violence in northeastern DR Congo may amount to human rights violations. Former CAR President Michel Djotodia is back in the country after 6 years in exile in Benin, and a plague of locusts sweeps across northern Kenya; threatening food security in the region.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en