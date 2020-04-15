-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UN says ‘not the time’ as Trump suspends WHO funds over pandemic
Accusing the World Health Organization of “failing its basic duty”, President Donald Trump has halted the United States’ financial contributions to the United Nations health body.
He says the WHO not only mishandled the outbreak but also covered up how it was spreading out of China.
The UN says it is the worst possible moment for money to be withheld – and Trump’s critics insist he is attempting to shift blame away from himself.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington. DC.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #WHO #Trump