UN says ‘not the time’ as Trump suspends WHO funds over pandemic

Accusing the World Health Organization of “failing its basic duty”, President Donald Trump has halted the United States’ financial contributions to the United Nations health body.

He says the WHO not only mishandled the outbreak but also covered up how it was spreading out of China.

The UN says it is the worst possible moment for money to be withheld – and Trump’s critics insist he is attempting to shift blame away from himself.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington. DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #WHO #Trump