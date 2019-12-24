-
UN: SecGen calls for ‘independent and impartial’ probe after Khashoggi murder death sentences
Commenting on Saudi Arabia’s sentencing of five people to death for an alleged involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Stephane Dujarric stressed out the need for “an independent and impartial investigation” into the murder to ensure “full examination of and accountability for human rights violations committed in the case.” Dujarric spoke in New York City on Monday.
“The Secretary-General continues to stress the need for an independent and impartial investigation into the murder to ensure full examination of and accountability for human rights violations committed in the case. The Secretary-General also reiterates the UN’s commitment to ensuring freedom of expression and protection of journalists as well as our long-standing opposition to the death penalty,” said Dujarric.
Khashoggi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to prepare documents for his upcoming marriage, but he was never seen alive again and his remains have yet to be found.
Turkish officials claimed he was murdered inside the building while Saudi officials previously maintained that Khashoggi had left the consulate. They later reversed their position after an internal investigation, and now claim Khashoggi was murdered in the course of a rogue operation, without the consent or knowledge of Saudi Crown Prince.
