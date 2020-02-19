UN: Security Council cautions against “further violence” after Donbass flare-up

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian and Ukrainian top envoys clashed in a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, after Kiev said its troops on the eastern front line of conflict-torn Donbass had come under heavy shelling.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs cautioned against further military confrontations saying, “Today’s disturbing reports of major ceasefire violations across the contact line near Zolote, including alleged use of heavy weapons, are deeply concerning and a stark reminder that in the absence of sustained political will, there is a very real risk of backsliding and further violence.”

