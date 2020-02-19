-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
UN: Security Council cautions against “further violence” after Donbass flare-up
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: UN TV
Russian and Ukrainian top envoys clashed in a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, after Kiev said its troops on the eastern front line of conflict-torn Donbass had come under heavy shelling.
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs cautioned against further military confrontations saying, “Today’s disturbing reports of major ceasefire violations across the contact line near Zolote, including alleged use of heavy weapons, are deeply concerning and a stark reminder that in the absence of sustained political will, there is a very real risk of backsliding and further violence.”
Mandatory credit: UN TV
Video ID: 20200219-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200219-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly