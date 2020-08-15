UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo

Iran will be able to start buying conventional weapons again in October, after the US failed to get a 13-year ban extended.

Just one other nation backed it in a vote at the UN Security Council.

Iran says the US has “never been so isolated” but the White House is threatening to find other ways to bring back sanctions.

From New York, Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports.

